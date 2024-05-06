Is Smite 2 Free to Play? – Answered

During its Closed Alpha Test period, Smite 2 is not found as a free-to-play title, as players need to open their wallets to experience this new sequel. But does that mean the game will always be paid when it’s officially out?

Is Smite 2 Free to Play?

While currently being sold on all platforms, Smite 2 should be completely free to play once the game is officially out. This is confirmed through the game’s official FAQs, where they affirm the game will be free as soon as the testing periods are over. This could take a good while, though, as the game is only heading to Closed Beta during Summer 2024.

As of now, the game offers players the opportunity to buy one of their Founder Packs, allowing them to play the Alpha/Beta periods as a courtesy. They also get certain exclusive cosmetics, Ascension Passes and other extras depending on the version they bought. The more expensive the version, the more things players will automatically unlock when the game’s out.

Aside from these packs, which include the same benefits as the “Ultimate Gods Pack” from the first game (unlocking all current and future Gods in the game forever), the usual monetization is also on board. Skins, emotes and more cosmetics are all available to buy in Smite 2, even though the game is set to be free to play.

Players may also get access to the testing periods via other methods that don’t require payment, such as requesting access or receiving special invites from Hi-Rez. However, none of these are guaranteed and are completely up to luck. You can try these out for a while if you want, but buying one of the packs is the only 100% method. At least for now.

Smite 2 is set to be released on Closed Beta in Summer 2024. The game is available for Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC through Steam and Epic Games Store.

