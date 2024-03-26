It feels like every week, there’s another major game release, which is why services like Xbox Game Pass are so useful. However, not every title lands on the service. So, is South Park: Snow Day on Game Pass?

Is South Park: Snow Day on Game Pass?

When you’re looking to buy a new game, there are a lot of things to consider. Sure, if it’s a single-player game, there’s not much to worry about, but multiplayer games are a different story, especially in the age of crossplay. If a game has crossplay, everyone’s happy, as it doesn’t matter which system you grab the game on, but if it isn’t, everyone must agree on which console to get the game on.

Sadly, Snow Day doesn’t have crossplay, but one aspect that would help narrow down the options would be its presence on Game Pass, the Microsoft service that gives players access to a whole library of games for a fee. Some games, like MLB The Show 24, head to Game Pass on release day, meaning gamers don’t have to wait to join in on the fun. And with Snow Day now available, people are wondering whether it’s getting the same treatment.

Despite being available on Xbox Series X|S, Snow Day isn’t available to gamers subscribed to Game Pass. That’s not to say it can’t be added at a later date, but as it stands, people will have to pay for the full game to be able to play. Thankfully, it’s not as expensive as some games out there, coming in at $29.99 for the regular version and $49.99 for the deluxe.

And that’s whether South Park: Snow Day is on Game Pass.

South Park: Snow Day is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

