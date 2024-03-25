The latest South Park game is nearly here, and it’s going to give players that nostalgic feeling of missing school due to bad weather. However, those kinds of days were always spent playing with friends. So, is South Park: Snow Day crossplay or cross-progression?

Recommended Videos

Does South Park: Snow Day Have Crossplay?

Like its predecessor, South Park: The Stick of Truth, Snow Day likes to share the wealth, being available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. However, just because a game is available on all the major platforms doesn’t mean it’s crossplay. In fact, despite the game’s release being just around the corner, there’s no information at all about crossplay coming to the title.

With that being the case, if your group of friends is planning on getting the game, it would be best for everyone to buy it on the same platform. There is co-op, after all, so there will still be opportunities for everyone to enjoy themselves alongside Cartman, Kenny, and the rest of the gang.

Related: South Park: Snow Day Gameplay Shows Off Co-Op Action Take on Franchise

Does South Park: Snow Day Have Cross-Progression?

For those gamers out there who like to try games out on different platforms, cross-progression is vital. No one wants to have to start all over if they move from Xbox to PlayStation or vice versa. However, as it stands, Snow Day isn’t interested in catering to those types of players, with no plans for cross-progression being announced. So, just like for the crossplay situation, it’s important to be confident in which version of Snow Day you’re buying before pulling the trigger.

And that’s whether South Park: Snow Day is crossplay or cross-progression.

South Park: Snow Day releases Mar. 26 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.