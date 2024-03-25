Category:
Video Games

Is South Park: Snow Day Crossplay or Cross-Progression?

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|
Published: Mar 25, 2024 09:01 am
South Park Snow Day Gameplay Trailer

The latest South Park game is nearly here, and it’s going to give players that nostalgic feeling of missing school due to bad weather. However, those kinds of days were always spent playing with friends. So, is South Park: Snow Day crossplay or cross-progression?

Does South Park: Snow Day Have Crossplay?

South Park: Snow Day Trailer Reveals Winter Battles & 3D Co-op Multiplayer. This image is part of an article about whether South Park: Snow Day is crossplay or cross-progression

Like its predecessor, South Park: The Stick of Truth, Snow Day likes to share the wealth, being available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. However, just because a game is available on all the major platforms doesn’t mean it’s crossplay. In fact, despite the game’s release being just around the corner, there’s no information at all about crossplay coming to the title.

With that being the case, if your group of friends is planning on getting the game, it would be best for everyone to buy it on the same platform. There is co-op, after all, so there will still be opportunities for everyone to enjoy themselves alongside Cartman, Kenny, and the rest of the gang.

Does South Park: Snow Day Have Cross-Progression?

For those gamers out there who like to try games out on different platforms, cross-progression is vital. No one wants to have to start all over if they move from Xbox to PlayStation or vice versa. However, as it stands, Snow Day isn’t interested in catering to those types of players, with no plans for cross-progression being announced. So, just like for the crossplay situation, it’s important to be confident in which version of Snow Day you’re buying before pulling the trigger.

And that’s whether South Park: Snow Day is crossplay or cross-progression.

South Park: Snow Day releases Mar. 26 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Post Tag:
South Park: Snow Day
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67