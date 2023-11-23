South Park: Snow Day Gameplay Shows Off Co-Op Action Take on Franchise

The debut gameplay trailer for South Park: Snow Day is here to show us how the upcoming game both pays homage to 2014’s The Stick of Truth and shakes up the formula entirely.

First announced back in August, South Park: Snow Day is a co-op action game that sees you teaming up with three other players (or bots) on a new adventure in the eponymous town. Unlike the 2D aesthetic of the earlier games, which directly aped the look of the show, Snow Day gives the series a 3D overhaul. In it, players will return to the fantasy-styled setting of The Stick of Truth and the journey of The New Kid, though South Park this time is blanketed in a layer of snow.

The new gameplay trailer for South Park: Snow Day sets up the conflict between the kids of the town and the elves and reveals what players can expect. By the looks of things, there will be a solid mixture of melee and ranged combat to suit different playstyles, while you’ll also be able to shake things up with special moves.

While it might be easy to dismiss the title as yet another exploitative licensed game in a year that has seen their re-emergence, it certainly seems as if the developers have taken care to ensure the game matches the spirit of the show.

Adding credence to that, South Park: The Stick of Truth and its 2017 follow-up The Fractured But Whole were both brilliant 2D RPGs. It’s worth noting, however, that both of those games were published by Ubisoft. The former crafted by Fallout: New Vegas studio Obsidian Entertainment while the latter was handled by Ubisoft San Francisco.

This time, publishing duties have fallen to THQ Nordic (though South Park Digital Studios remains involved), while The Blackout Club studio Question is tackling development.

South Park: Snow Day is currently slated for launch on PC, PlayStation 5, Switch, and Xbox Series X|S sometime in 2024.