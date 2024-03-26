South Park: Snow Day is finally here, allowing players to relive their glory days when they missed school due to harsh weather conditions. However, no one wants to miss out on the fun due to a minor mistake. Here’s how to save your game in South Park: Snow Day.

Recommended Videos

How to Save Your Game in South Park: Snow Day

When you first load up Snow Day, a cutscene plays that shows just how bad the conditions in South Park are. Of course, Cartman doesn’t care, so he picks you up from your house and kicks off the game’s tutorial. You’ll spend the next few minutes learning the ins and outs of the game, including how to fight, dodge, and use abilities.

After taking down a bunch of Elves, you’ll return to basecamp, where Cartman will explain how to go on missions. However, if you, like me, want to play the game with your friends and not jump right into battles full of AI enemies, the end of the tutorial is a natural stopping point. The only issue is that Snow Day doesn’t provide an obvious way to save the game.

Related: South Park: Snow Day Gameplay Shows Off Co-Op Action Take on Franchise

It was a leap of faith, but after realizing there was no save button, I just closed the game and hoped for the best. But, sure enough, my gamble paid enough because there is an auto-save feature. When I loaded back into Snow Day, I had all of the items I had when I closed it and was able to continue my journey with no issues. So, if you’re worried about having to go through the tutorial again, rest easy – Snow Day has you covered.

And that’s how to save your game in South Park: Snow Day.

South Park: Snow Day is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more