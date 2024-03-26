Category:
Video Games
Guides

How to Save Your Game in South Park: Snow Day

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|
Published: Mar 26, 2024 10:57 am
South Park: Snow Day Trailer Reveals Winter Battles & 3D Co-op Multiplayer. This image is part of an article about whether South Park: Snow Day is crossplay or cross-progression

South Park: Snow Day is finally here, allowing players to relive their glory days when they missed school due to harsh weather conditions. However, no one wants to miss out on the fun due to a minor mistake. Here’s how to save your game in South Park: Snow Day.

Recommended Videos

How to Save Your Game in South Park: Snow Day

Three characters at a table in South Park: Snow Day. This image is part of an article about how to save your game in South Park: Snow Day.

When you first load up Snow Day, a cutscene plays that shows just how bad the conditions in South Park are. Of course, Cartman doesn’t care, so he picks you up from your house and kicks off the game’s tutorial. You’ll spend the next few minutes learning the ins and outs of the game, including how to fight, dodge, and use abilities.

After taking down a bunch of Elves, you’ll return to basecamp, where Cartman will explain how to go on missions. However, if you, like me, want to play the game with your friends and not jump right into battles full of AI enemies, the end of the tutorial is a natural stopping point. The only issue is that Snow Day doesn’t provide an obvious way to save the game.

Related: South Park: Snow Day Gameplay Shows Off Co-Op Action Take on Franchise

It was a leap of faith, but after realizing there was no save button, I just closed the game and hoped for the best. But, sure enough, my gamble paid enough because there is an auto-save feature. When I loaded back into Snow Day, I had all of the items I had when I closed it and was able to continue my journey with no issues. So, if you’re worried about having to go through the tutorial again, rest easy – Snow Day has you covered.

And that’s how to save your game in South Park: Snow Day.

South Park: Snow Day is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Post Tag:
South Park: Snow Day
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How To Get The Banana of the Gods in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
fortnite banana of the gods
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How To Get The Banana of the Gods in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Mar 26, 2024
Read Article How to Make Glass in LEGO Fortnite
A player standing in front of a Metal Smelter in LEGO Fortnite.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Make Glass in LEGO Fortnite
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Mar 26, 2024
Read Article Best War Machine Decks in Marvel Snap
An image showing War Machine's card in Marvel Snap against a blurred backdrop as part of an article on the best decks for the card in the game.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best War Machine Decks in Marvel Snap
Lowell Bell Lowell Bell Mar 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How To Get The Banana of the Gods in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
fortnite banana of the gods
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How To Get The Banana of the Gods in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Mar 26, 2024
Read Article How to Make Glass in LEGO Fortnite
A player standing in front of a Metal Smelter in LEGO Fortnite.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Make Glass in LEGO Fortnite
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Mar 26, 2024
Read Article Best War Machine Decks in Marvel Snap
An image showing War Machine's card in Marvel Snap against a blurred backdrop as part of an article on the best decks for the card in the game.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best War Machine Decks in Marvel Snap
Lowell Bell Lowell Bell Mar 26, 2024
Author
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67