Category:
Guides
Video Games

Is Star Wars Outlaws Coming to Xbox Game Pass? – Answered

They're not allowed here either
Image of Patrick Souza
Patrick Souza
|
Published: Apr 9, 2024 07:23 pm
Star Wars Outlaws Game Pass Featured

Star Wars Outlaws shows promise with its latest trailer, and it would be great to have it readily available on different services like the Xbox Game Pass. Is the game also coming out there or will it remain an Ubisoft Plus exclusive?

Recommended Videos

Is Star Wars Outlaws Included in Game Pass?

Star Wars Outlaws will not be hitting the Xbox Game Pass services. Despite being released directly for Xbox Series X|S, the Microsoft gaming service won’t get the game itself. Of course, you can still buy and play the game through the official Xbox stores. But having a Game Pass subscription won’t give you direct access without paying the full price.

Related: Is Star Wars Outlaws on Nintendo Switch? – Answered

This is common practice as Ubisoft usually distributes its games for various other platforms, but will lock them in their subscription service, Ubisoft Plus. Similar cases happened with their other games such as Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. All of these titles, just like Outlaws, never made it to the Game Pass, unfortunately.

Star Wars Outlaws Game Pass Gameplay
Image via Ubisoft

Also, Microsoft usually promotes Game Pass titles as much as possible when they’re first announced. We never had anything similar since Outlaws was first revealed, so it’s safe to say it’s not coming at all. Time to listen to Ubisoft’s callings and bite the bullet on yet another subscription service, I guess.

Described as a groundbreaking open-world Star Wars title, Star Wars Outlaws puts you in the shoes of the (you guessed it!) outlaw Key Vess looking for a way to win her freedom from her life of crimes. She’s accompanied by her loyal companion Nix and the BX Commando droid ND-5, all doing their best to live another day.

Star Wars Outlaws releases on August 30 on Xbox Series X|Y, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Post Tag:
Star Wars Outlaws
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Week 5 Quests Listed
Weekly Quests Kratos Fortnite
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Week 5 Quests Listed
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Apr 9, 2024
Read Article How to Get Quickscope Kills With SMGs and LMGs in CoD MW3
CoD MW3 Season 3 promotional image of Operators
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get Quickscope Kills With SMGs and LMGs in CoD MW3
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 9, 2024
Read Article Star Wars Outlaws: All Editions and Pre-Order Bonuses
Star Wars Outlaws promotional image
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Star Wars Outlaws: All Editions and Pre-Order Bonuses
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Week 5 Quests Listed
Weekly Quests Kratos Fortnite
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Week 5 Quests Listed
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Apr 9, 2024
Read Article How to Get Quickscope Kills With SMGs and LMGs in CoD MW3
CoD MW3 Season 3 promotional image of Operators
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get Quickscope Kills With SMGs and LMGs in CoD MW3
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 9, 2024
Read Article Star Wars Outlaws: All Editions and Pre-Order Bonuses
Star Wars Outlaws promotional image
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Star Wars Outlaws: All Editions and Pre-Order Bonuses
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 9, 2024
Author
Patrick Souza
Patrick is a Staff Writer for The Escapist and has also contributed to Prima Games. Interested in writing about games ever since he left college, he intends to keep this passion burning as long as he can. Diligently ignores his ever-growing backlog to keep raiding in Final Fantasy XIV, exploring in Genshin Impact or replaying some of his favorite RPGs from time to time. Loves tackling hard challenges in games, but his cats are still the hardest bosses he could ask for.