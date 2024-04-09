Is Star Wars Outlaws Coming to Xbox Game Pass? – Answered

Star Wars Outlaws shows promise with its latest trailer, and it would be great to have it readily available on different services like the Xbox Game Pass. Is the game also coming out there or will it remain an Ubisoft Plus exclusive?

Is Star Wars Outlaws Included in Game Pass?

Star Wars Outlaws will not be hitting the Xbox Game Pass services. Despite being released directly for Xbox Series X|S, the Microsoft gaming service won’t get the game itself. Of course, you can still buy and play the game through the official Xbox stores. But having a Game Pass subscription won’t give you direct access without paying the full price.

This is common practice as Ubisoft usually distributes its games for various other platforms, but will lock them in their subscription service, Ubisoft Plus. Similar cases happened with their other games such as Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. All of these titles, just like Outlaws, never made it to the Game Pass, unfortunately.

Also, Microsoft usually promotes Game Pass titles as much as possible when they’re first announced. We never had anything similar since Outlaws was first revealed, so it’s safe to say it’s not coming at all. Time to listen to Ubisoft’s callings and bite the bullet on yet another subscription service, I guess.

Described as a groundbreaking open-world Star Wars title, Star Wars Outlaws puts you in the shoes of the (you guessed it!) outlaw Key Vess looking for a way to win her freedom from her life of crimes. She’s accompanied by her loyal companion Nix and the BX Commando droid ND-5, all doing their best to live another day.

Star Wars Outlaws releases on August 30 on Xbox Series X|Y, PlayStation 5, and PC.

