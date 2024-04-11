Star Wars Outlaws has been confirmed for an August release, landing on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5. But what if you haven’t upgraded your console? Is Star Wars Outlaws coming to Xbox One and PlayStation 4? Here’s the answer.

Recommended Videos

Is Star Wars Outlaws Coming to Xbox One or PS4?

Star Wars Outlaws is not coming to Xbox One or PlayStation 4. It’s one of an increasing number of games that is bypassing last gen systems. In fact, when a AAA title comes out these days, it’s almost more of a surprise when it actually does hit Xbox One or PlayStation 4.

Related: Is Star Wars Outlaws Coming to Xbox Game Pass? – Answered

But why is that the case? Most likely, it’s because Ubisoft would have to make significant sacrifices to get the game working on last-gen machines. That could mean having two distinct builds of the game or curtailing its features so that the Xbox One and PS4 could handle it. On top of that, while the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S have SSDs, which allow for super-last loading times, that’s not the case with last-gen consoles. So, the developers would also have to take that into account.

It’s an extreme case, but I’ll always remember the original Xbox version of Thief: Deadly Shadows. It wasn’t a terrible game — far from it. But to handle the Xbox’s limited resources, the developer divided each level into chunks, and the same limitation ended up in the PC version.

Related: Star Wars Outlaws: What Is the Upcoming Ubisoft Game About?

Even if your PC was top-end, you still had to deal with what could have been open levels being chopped in half and connected by portals. That’s not to say an Xbox One or PS4 version of Star Wars Outlaws would have that issue, but there would certainly be some compromises.

So, the answer as to whether Star Wars Outlaws will be on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 is no. It’s only coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, likely due to the limitations of last-gen hardware.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more