Daisy Duck's house in Disney Dreamlight Valley
When Do Boutique Challenges Reset in Disney Dreamlight Valley? – Answered

Get ready to challenge yourself in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Shaun Cichacki
Published: May 1, 2024 12:29 pm

If you’re ready for a new challenge in Disney Dreamlight Valley, I strongly suggest giving the Boutique Challenges a try. Not only will you earn a special currency, they’re just super fun to do — let’s find out when they reset.

When Can You Do Another Boutique Challenge in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Katie standing outside of the Boutique in Disney Dreamlight Valley
No matter if you’ve accidentally canceled a boutique challenge or you’ve burned through the currently available offering, you’ll need to wait until around 10:00 AM CST/11:00 AM EST for them to reset. There is a 24-hour timer in between challenges, meaning that there are new challenges available every day in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Once you’ve gotten your hands on Daisy Duck’s Boutique, you can speak with her inside to start up a new challenge. You can also speak with her to see when the next challenge will be available for you. This makes it rather easy to plan and figure out when you’ll need to be ready to take on the fashion and designer world with your bold creations. While it would be great to see more Challenges available in a day, this current plan gives us plenty of time to create a masterpiece.

Completing a challenge is rather simple overall — you’ll just need to follow the instructions given to you by Daisy and create a piece of furniture or clothing that matches the categories on the screen. Once you’re done, speak with her once again and you can complete the challenge and get some Daisy Coins.

Daisy Coins are a special currency used only within the Boutique, which allows you to unlock even more customization options. Get ready to start making some of the best furniture and clothing possible, and show Daisy up at her own game.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC & Mobile.

