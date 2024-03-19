Is Stardew Valley 1.6 Update On The Switch, Mobile, Xbox, or PS5?

New content is hitting the map for Stardew Valley fans following the 1.6 update releasing March 19. This fresh burst of farming sim madness has players ready to swing a pickaxe, but many may wonder what consoles it will be available on.

Recommended Videos

The 1.6 update for Stardew Valley is released in celebration of the 8th anniversary of the game’s launch. Created and lovingly cared for by a single developer, ConcerenedApe has worked for nearly a decade to create a game that now spans almost every type of device – from PC to mobile. However, Stardew Valley started as a PC-only indie title, which is often where updates are first tested before a wider release.

Is Stardew Valley 1.6 Releasing On The Switch, Mobile, Xbox, or PS5?

It's the 8th anniversary of Stardew Valley. Thank you for all the support over the years! Today I am announcing the PC Release date for the 1.6 update: –March 19th–. Console & Mobile will follow as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/dMEFydjSqC — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) February 26, 2024

No, Stardew Valley’s 1.6 update will not immediately launch on Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PS5, or Mobile. As stated in a post shared on Twitter/X, the update will be released for PC on March 19, 2024, with the console and mobile versions coming “as soon as possible”. In the past, the widespread release has taken several months, with Mobile usually second in line to receive the update.

Will Stardew Valley 1.6 Be Playable on Steam Deck

Yes, Stardew Valley 1.6 should work just fine on Steam Deck. At this time, there has been no indication that fans will need to worry about playing the game on their portable Steam devices. However, they should be prepared for potential bugs or optimization glitches with new content that may not be present on the standard PC version.

Related: Stardew Valley Confirms Spring Release Date For 1.6 Update

Will Mods be Supported in Stardew Valley 1.6?

PSA for people who use mods: A ton of mods are already updated for 1.6 (check out https://t.co/RYjYIYjuk7). Also, I've added a public steam branch that will let you stay on version 1.5.6 if you choose. I recommend trying out 1.6 without mods, but it's up to you — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) March 18, 2024

Yes, mods will be supported in the Stardew Valley 1.6 update. Developer ConcerenedApe has stated that “a ton of mods are already updated ton for 1.6” and that a public Steam branch will allow fans to stay on the previous version if they are concerned about the functionality of their current save files. However, those who use the older version will not have access to the new content.

With the new content for 1.6 adding fresh ways to enjoy Stardew Valley, console and mobile fans are likely eager to jump into the game on their preferred devices. In the meantime, however, fans will have to toast a Mayo to their handhelds and buckle down on PC to check out the new farm map, character dialogue, and festivals coming to the valley.