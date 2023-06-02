Is Street Fighter 6 on Game Pass?

Street Fighter 6 is here with more improbable physics than you can shake a joystick at. But this is a game where you can kick someone so hard that their face smooshes against the screen, so it’s best to just go with it. But can you get your hands on the full game without buying it? If you’re wondering if Capcom’s Street Fighter 6 is on Game Pass, I’ve got the answer.

Street Fighter 6 on Game Pass — Don’t Count on It

Street Fighter 6 is, unfortunately, not on Game Pass, either for PC or Xbox Series X | S. There are also no other Street Fighter games on Xbox Game Pass, no Street Fighter IV, no Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection.

There is the odd Capcom game on Game Pass, Monster Hunter Rise being one, but that’s largely it. Several Resident Evil games have been there in the past but not as a regular fixture. So while SF6 could come to Game Pass at some point in the future, we can’t see it happening any time soon.

Street Fighter 6 is also not on PlayStation Plus, though Street Fighter V is part of the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tiers. So the answer to if Street Fighter 6 is on Xbox Game Pass is a definite no. If you want to play it on PC though, check out the system requirements for Street Fighter 6. Or if you’re still on the fence about the game in general, check out our Street Fighter 6 review.