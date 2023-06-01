What Are Street Fighter 6 PC Requirements?

The best thing about playing the Street Fighter games on PC is that you don’t have to pay a monthly subscription just so you can dragon-punch someone in another country. The worst thing, however, is that you have to make sure your PC is up to scratch. So if you’re planning on playing Capcom’s latest brawler, you’ll be wondering just what the minimum and recommended PC system requirements for Street Fighter 6 are. Here are the answers.

Minimum and Recommended PC System Requirements for Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6’s PC requirements are, as you might expect, a little meatier than those of Street Fighter V. You’ll need a graphics card with at least 4 GB of video memory, and if you’ve got an older PC, that could be the main barrier to playing this fighting game.

To play Street Fighter 6 on PC, your machine must at least meet the below specs.

Minimum Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit.

Processor: Intel Core i5-7500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GTX1060 (VRAM 6GB) / Radeon RX 580 (VRAM 4GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 60 GB available space

And if you want the game to look prettier and run more smoothly, you should be aiming for the below specs.

Recommended Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit.

Processor: Intel Core i7 8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: RTX2070 / Radeon RX 5700XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 60 GB available space

Capcom does state, “The framerate may drop during graphic-intensive scenes,” which doesn’t sound good. But they may be referring to Super KOs, which, while pleasingly flashy, happen at the end of the match. So if you do lose, you probably can’t blame it on your PC.

That is everything you need to know about minimum and recommended PC system requirements for Street Fighter 6.