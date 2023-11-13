Is Super Mario RPG Multiplayer?

It’s a-me, Super Mario RPG! Nintendo has remade it and Square’s original 1996 game. Of course you can put your own party together, but can you get other players involved? If you’re wondering if Super Mario RPG has multiplayer elements, here’s the answer.

How Many People Can Play Super Mario RPG?

Super Mario RPG is not multiplayer, either online or offline. Like the original 1996 Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars, the Nintendo Switch version is a single-player-only experience. You can decide which characters make up your party, but that’s always going to be a solo decision.

Unless, that is, you hand the controller to someone else in the same room and take turns playing. That’s always an option if you want to play with someone else. However, that could lead to problems when you disagree with each other’s decisions.

No, it’s not your fault that your party was murdered, and Mushroom Kingdom is down a plumber and princess. It was all because your ‘friend’ chose the wrong skill to level-up six turns ago. Honest!

If you’re looking for multiplayer Super Mario Bros. experiences, there are plenty of options. Super Mario Wonder, for example, has a multiplayer mode, as does Super Mario 3D World. But the answer to whether Super Mario RPG is multiplayer is no.