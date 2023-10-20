Does Super Mario Bros. Wonder Have Online Multiplayer?

If you’re sitting down to play Super Mario Bros. Wonder with friends, you may be wondering if the game has online multiplayer. Here’s the answer.

Will Super Mario Wonder Let You Play Multiplayer Online?

To answer your question right away: Yes, Super Mario Bros. Wonder does have online multiplayer. Well, sort of. The mode is a bit different than local co-op for the game.

While local co-op lets you play with friends directly and interact with their characters in game, the online multiplayer mode for Super Mario Bros. Wonder is much different. In general, you’ll be able to see “Live Shadows” of players around the world when you’re playing the game. There’s some limited interaction you can do with them, including reviving other characters and giving them items. Those positive actions are tracked as stats that other players can see.

Additionally, you can play with friends by creating private rooms, with each one capable of holding 12 players. From there, the 12 players can break off into groups and play different levels simultaneously. In this mode, you’ll be able to play levels together, but you can’t bump into each other or interact as directly as you do in local co-op. You will be able to resurrect them if they die, though, using special Standees, so that’s something. If you and your friends are feeling competitive, you can also do a “Friend Race,” which lets you see who can beat a level the fastest.

With all of that now in mind, the answer to whether Super Mario Bros. Wonder has online multiplayer is yes, though it’s different than local co-op in some key ways.

