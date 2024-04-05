Is the Mashle: Magic and Muscles manga finished?

There’s an entire world to explore in Mashle: Magic and Muscles and after two successful anime seasons a lot of new fans are turning to the manga for more of this fantasy tale. Naturally, the first question many have is whether or not the Mashle manga is finished.

Is the Mashle manga finished?

Image via Crunchyroll

Yes, the Mashle: Magic and Muscles manga is complete. You can read all of Mashle from start to finish online or collect the volumes physically in Japanese. However, you’ll still need to wait a few months to own all of the English volumes.

Right now only up to Volume 14 is available in English, but the remaining four should be here within the next 12 months. Volume 15 is set to arrive in May with 16 coming in July, 17 in October, and finally 18 in early 2025. Basically, it’s a great time to be a Mashle fan. While manga can suffer delays, given the source material is already complete we don’t expect these dates to change.

Mashle first arrived as part of Shonen Jump back in 2020 and continued its weekly run until 2023 when it concluded. While the story might be complete in manga form, there’s no sign of what’s to come next on the anime front. After two seasons the second of which has seen a major spike in popularity for the show, Season 3 is yet to be confirmed. This news is likely to come later in the year, but for now, fans will have to play the waiting game.

The good news is that you’ve got all of the manga to enjoy and read ahead if you’d like to complete things incredible story. With digital versions of the manga available to binge right now and the conclusion of its physical run right on the horizon, there’s no better time to start Mashle than right now.

