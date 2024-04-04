Category:
Is There a Female Silver Surfer, Answered

Silver Surfer and Shalla-Bal holding onto each other.

Marvel is rounding out the cast of The Fantastic Four, with Julia Garner joining the film as Silver Surfer. The Herald of Galactus was a dude in the Tim Story movie, though, so what’s the deal? If you want to know whether there’s a female Silver Surfer, here’s the answer.

Shalla Bal and Silver Surfer. This image is part of an article about whether there is a female Silver Surfer.

This isn’t the first time in recent days that a female version of a Marvel character has sparked debates online. The trailer for Marvel Rivals shows off what appears to be a female Galactus, and the Internet didn’t seem to understand why the game would change the iconic villain. However, just like Galacta is a character in her own right, the female Silver Surfer has a long history in Marvel Comics.

Garner will appear in The Fantastic Four as Shalla-Bal, who is typically depicted as the love interest of the original Silver Surfer, Norrin Radd. She’s the empress of Zenn-La, the planet Radd leaves behind by working for Galactus and taking on a portion of the Power Cosmic. Shalla-Bal ends up with some of the Power Cosmic as well, and that’s where her story may pick up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Related: Who Is Fantastic Four’s The Thing Actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach?

The MCU, for the most part, stays away from origin stories these days. So, it’s possible that, when The Fantastic Four starts, Radd has already been a Herald of Galactus and given his power to his beloved. Or, Kevin Feige and Co. may decide to skip over Radd entirely and have Shalla-Bal be the Silver Surfer from the jump. Either way, there is precedence for a female Silver Surfer, and the MCU is looking to take full advantage of that.

And that’s whether there is a female Silver Surfer.

The Fantastic Four hits theaters July 25, 2025.

