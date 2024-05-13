My Dress-Up Darling took the anime world by storm with a romantic comedy slice-of-life story that stood out from the rest. The first season of the show ended in 2022, and a second season was announced shortly after. So, when can we expect Season 2 to release?

Recommended Videos

Is There a My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 Release Window? Answered

There isn’t a set release window for My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 at this time. The first season, which adapts the first five volumes of the manga of the same name by Shinichi Fukuda, received critical acclaim for its animation and character work. The first season introduced viewers to Marin Kitagawa, an outgoing, popular girl, and Wakana Gojo, a shy boy who spends all his time making Hina dolls. The two meet and discover each other’s passions in a chance encounter, and Gojo teams up with Marin to help make her cosplay dreams come true while Gojo builds up his confidence and social skills in his newfound friendship with Marin.

Eventually, Marin begins to develop feelings for Gojo, with the socially awkward boy completely oblivious to her feelings. The first season aired between January and March of 2022 and ended beautifully with the blossoming relationship between Marin and Gojo. The ensuing massive increase in popularity of the title led to the announcement of Season 2 in September of that same year. Since the time that My Dress-Up Darling was greenlit for a second season, there’s been little in the way of major announcements from CloverWorks about when exactly fans can expect the show’s return.

Related: Is There a Dandadan Anime Release Date?

At the time of writing, 12 volumes of the series have been released. Given that the first season adapted five volumes, Season 2 of My Dress-Up Darling will likely have plenty of material to adapt. Although there’s no official release date, it can be speculated that the second season could arrive near the end of 2024 at the earliest. While many studios like to release a new season of a popular anime every year, others can sometimes take longer breaks. A popular anime like Jujutsu Kaisen saw a three-year break between seasons, so year-plus long waits aren’t out of the ordinary.

And that’s whether or not My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 has a release window.

My Dress-Up Darling is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more