Is There a Portcrystal in Bakbattahl in Dragon’s Dogma 2? Answered

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Mar 31, 2024 09:11 pm
Image Source: Capcom

The fast travel system in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is very tedious and cumbersome, and players simply don’t have the luxury of easy, instantaneous fast travel like in most other open-world games. And if you’re wondering if there’s a Portcrystal in Bakbattahl in Dragon’s Dogma 2, here’s what you need to know.

Does Bakbattahl Have a Portcrystal in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

The short answer is, no, there is no Portcrystal in Bakbattahl in Dragon’s Dogma 2. In fact, the region of Battahl barely has any Portcrystals at all, making it much more inaccessible than the region of Vermund. This means that even if you have an abundance of Ferrystones, they’re practically useless if you don’t have a Portcrystal you can teleport to at a whim.

That being said, if you are able to procure a Portcrystal, the good news is that you can just place it in the city of Bakbattahl yourself to create your own DIY fast travel point. Place it anywhere in the city, and you’ll be able to use your Ferrystones to teleport there whenever you wish.

On that note, I’d actually wholeheartedly recommend doing that, as Bakbattahl is one of the main locations in Dragon’s Dogma 2 that you’ll want to go back to very frequently. There are tons of quests to be uncovered there, and a large part of the main story also takes place in that city. Once you have a spare Portcrystal, it can definitely be a good idea to place one there just for convenience.

And that’s everything you need to know about a potential Bakbattahl Portcrystal in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dragon's Dogma 2
