Is There A Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Release Date?

Is There a Release Date for Shangri-La Frontier Season 2?
At the time of writing, Shangri-La Frontier‘s second season does not have a confirmed release date. However, we do have a release window, and the next installment of the show isn’t particularly far away.
C2C, the studio behind Shangri-La Frontier, revealed the release window for the second season in a trailer just after the end of Season 1. According to the trailer Shangri-La Frontier will release in October 2024 and consist of 25 episodes.
What Happened at the End of Shangri-La Frontier Season 1
The end of Shangri-La Frontier Season 1 saw Sunraku dealing with the aftermath of his battle with one of the Seven Colossi, a group of secret and powerful monsters. Specifically, he finds himself face-to-face with The Professor — who is the leader of a group called The Library. The Professor wants to form a tie with Sunraku, as he’s the first person to have defeated one of the Seven Colossi, in order to further their knowledge of Shangri-La Frontier.
What We Know About Shangri-La Frontier Season 2
While it’s not confirmed exactly what from the manga Shangri-La Frontier will cover at this time, it’s likely the second season will adapt the “Nephilim Hollow” and “Nightslayer’s Shadow” arcs. In the former, Sunraku decides to take a break from SLF, while in the latter, he has his next encounter with Lycagon the Nightslayer, one of his most dangerous foes.