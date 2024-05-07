An image from Shangri-La Frontier showing three characters looking to the right as part of an article on the Season 2 release window and cast.
Is There A Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Release Date?

With the exciting first season of Shangri-La Frontier officially done, you may just be wondering if there’s a release date for Season 2, so here’s what you need to know.

Is There a Release Date for Shangri-La Frontier Season 2?

At the time of writing, Shangri-La Frontier‘s second season does not have a confirmed release date. However, we do have a release window, and the next installment of the show isn’t particularly far away.

C2C, the studio behind Shangri-La Frontier, revealed the release window for the second season in a trailer just after the end of Season 1. According to the trailer Shangri-La Frontier will release in October 2024 and consist of 25 episodes.

What Happened at the End of Shangri-La Frontier Season 1

The end of Shangri-La Frontier Season 1 saw Sunraku dealing with the aftermath of his battle with one of the Seven Colossi, a group of secret and powerful monsters. Specifically, he finds himself face-to-face with The Professor — who is the leader of a group called The Library. The Professor wants to form a tie with Sunraku, as he’s the first person to have defeated one of the Seven Colossi, in order to further their knowledge of Shangri-La Frontier.

What We Know About Shangri-La Frontier Season 2

While it’s not confirmed exactly what from the manga Shangri-La Frontier will cover at this time, it’s likely the second season will adapt the “Nephilim Hollow” and “Nightslayer’s Shadow” arcs. In the former, Sunraku decides to take a break from SLF, while in the latter, he has his next encounter with Lycagon the Nightslayer, one of his most dangerous foes.

If you’re looking for more after finding out what we know about the release date for Shangri-La Frontier Season 2, check out if Episode 26 has a release date. The show is available to stream now on Crunchyroll.

