We’re getting a new Alien movie, Alien: Romulus, but could we also be getting a new crossover between Fox’s alien menaces? Is there an Alien vs. Predator 3 in the works? Here’s the answer.

Recommended Videos

Is There an Alien vs Predator 3?

There is no Alien vs. Predator 3, and Disney, who now owns the rights to both franchises, has not indicated there is a third entry in the series in the works. As revealed in this io9 interview, there were plans for a third Aliens vs. Predator movie, which would have served as a prequel to Alien.

The Brothers Strause, who directed the second movie, Alien vs. Predator: Requiem, explained that the Predator weapon that was handed over at the end of that movie was going to lead to humanity figuring out space travel. That might seem like a lot to get from a gun, but the weapon’s alien power source was going to be instrumental to heading out to the stars.

Alien vs. Predator 3 was going to be set 100 years after Requiem, but Fox turned down the pitch. It’s also been revealed that Ridley Scott, who directed the first movie, is not a fan of the Alien vs. Predator movies or the concept in general, so that also casts a shadow on the future of the series.

Why Do People Think Alien vs Predator 3 Is Happening?

So, why is there a buzz about a third Alien vs. Predator movie if nothing official is happening? In part, it may be down to the release of Alien: Romulus, but there may be also a more direct cause. In the past month, there have been three different Alien vs. Predator 3 trailers released on YouTube. Here are the titles of the videos:

Alien vs. Predator 3 – Full Trailer | 20th Century Studios

Alien vs Predator 3 – Full Teaser Trailer – Will Smith – 20th Century Studios

Alien vs Predator 3 – First Trailer | 20th Century Studios

That first one is on a YouTube channel with over 1 million subscribers, giving it some credibility to viewers, but all of them are fake, mostly made up of footage from other movies. And yet, until you click through, there’s nothing to indicate that they are fakes or “concept trailers.”

There’s nothing inherently wrong with making a concept trailer for a movie that doesn’t exist and may never exist, but failing to label it as such and even putting a real studio’s name in the title seems a tad dishonest.

So, the answer to whether there is an Alien vs. Predator 3 is no, there’s not, and the “trailers” on YouTube are fan-made and, in some cases, a little deceptively titled. Would I watch Will Smith take on the galaxy’s two deadliest species? Absolutely, but it’s not happening.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more