Alien vs Predator, a human woman in a red jacket standing next to a Predator.
Category:
Movies & TV

Is There an Alien vs Predator 3?

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: May 20, 2024 10:05 am

We’re getting a new Alien movie, Alien: Romulus, but could we also be getting a new crossover between Fox’s alien menaces? Is there an Alien vs. Predator 3 in the works? Here’s the answer.

Is There an Alien vs Predator 3?

There is no Alien vs. Predator 3, and Disney, who now owns the rights to both franchises, has not indicated there is a third entry in the series in the works. As revealed in this io9 interview, there were plans for a third Aliens vs. Predator movie, which would have served as a prequel to Alien.

The Brothers Strause, who directed the second movie, Alien vs. Predator: Requiem, explained that the Predator weapon that was handed over at the end of that movie was going to lead to humanity figuring out space travel. That might seem like a lot to get from a gun, but the weapon’s alien power source was going to be instrumental to heading out to the stars.

Alien vs. Predator 3 was going to be set 100 years after Requiem, but Fox turned down the pitch. It’s also been revealed that Ridley Scott, who directed the first movie, is not a fan of the Alien vs. Predator movies or the concept in general, so that also casts a shadow on the future of the series.

Why Do People Think Alien vs Predator 3 Is Happening?

So, why is there a buzz about a third Alien vs. Predator movie if nothing official is happening? In part, it may be down to the release of Alien: Romulus, but there may be also a more direct cause. In the past month, there have been three different Alien vs. Predator 3 trailers released on YouTube. Here are the titles of the videos:

  • Alien vs. Predator 3 – Full Trailer | 20th Century Studios
  • Alien vs Predator 3 – Full Teaser Trailer – Will Smith – 20th Century Studios
  • Alien vs Predator 3 – First Trailer | 20th Century Studios

That first one is on a YouTube channel with over 1 million subscribers, giving it some credibility to viewers, but all of them are fake, mostly made up of footage from other movies. And yet, until you click through, there’s nothing to indicate that they are fakes or “concept trailers.”

There’s nothing inherently wrong with making a concept trailer for a movie that doesn’t exist and may never exist, but failing to label it as such and even putting a real studio’s name in the title seems a tad dishonest. 

So, the answer to whether there is an Alien vs. Predator 3 is no, there’s not, and the “trailers” on YouTube are fan-made and, in some cases, a little deceptively titled. Would I watch Will Smith take on the galaxy’s two deadliest species? Absolutely, but it’s not happening.

Post Tag:
Alien
Alien vs. Predator
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Will How I Met Your Father Get a Season 3?
Still from How I Met Your Father, showing the entire cast gathered around a laptop looking invested
Category: Guides
Guides
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Will How I Met Your Father Get a Season 3?
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks May 20, 2024
Read Article Who Has the Most Subscribers on YouTube?
The logo for YouTube with a black background.
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Who Has the Most Subscribers on YouTube?
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes May 20, 2024
Read Article Is Apple TV’s Constellation Getting a Season 2? Answered
Jo in the series Constellation, a woman peering through a glass window on the International Space Station
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Guides
Guides
Is Apple TV’s Constellation Getting a Season 2? Answered
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen May 20, 2024
Author
Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.