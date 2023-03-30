If you’re looking forward to checking out John Wick 4, the latest entry into the John Wick series, then you may be wondering if it’s worth hanging out in the cinema for an end of credits scene. It can be tough to know if you’ll be rewarded with a snippet that sets up the next piece of the action or if you’ll be left hanging with a blank screen at the end. Sometimes they even pop a hidden scene in the middle of the credits, and sometimes both one in the middle and after as well! If you’d like to know if it’s worth sticking around for in John Wick 4, read on! (And don’t worry, no spoilers here!)

Does John Wick 4 Have Any Post-Credits Scenes?

After watching the bullet hell, fists of fury, action-packed movie that is John Wick 4, you’ll want to stick around after the action ends. Watch through the credits and polish off any remaining snacks and you’ll be rewarded with an end of credits scene that is well worth catching.

I won’t spoil anything here, but it seems to set up and hint at what could be next in the John Wick universe. If there is one thing I could always do with, it’s more movies in this incredibly interesting world of assassins and high table Illuminati-type elites running the show.

So yes, if you’re planning on checking out the already lengthy John Wick 4, definitely stick around through the credits for the sweet post credit scene. It’s worth catching before you fall back to reality!