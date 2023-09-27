Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City can be a gloomy place, despite all the neon. So what do you do if you’re poking around a particularly poorly-lit area? You might want to know, is there a flashlight in Cyberpunk 2077? I’ve got the answer.

How to Light Up Cyberpunk 2077’s Dark Corners

Unfortunately, Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t have a flashlight of any kind. It might seem a bit low-tech for a world where everyone and their dog is cyber-augmented, but there’s no whipping out a torch and lighting up the game’s darker areas. What you can do is get a weapon with a night vision scope and use that to shed some light on things.

What’s especially odd is with gangs such as Maelstrom having their eyes replaced with Splinter Cell-style setups, there’s no option for you to do the same. You can change how your peepers look, and you do get an early-game upgrade to them, but night vision isn’t on the cards.

What you can do if you’re on the PC is download the “Kiroshi Optics Night Vision” mod. This will give you the option of night vision, which can be toggled of and off at will. Still, the mod situation in Cyberpunk 2077 is currently a bit dicey following the release of the 2.0 update, which changes a lot about the title. As such, your mileage may vary in terms of whether that mod still works for you and if it causes any problems. Still, if you’re after an old fashioned solution, the answer to is there a flashlight in Cyberpunk 2077 is no.

