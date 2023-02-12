Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is an action RPG from Team Ninja, creators of Nioh, modern Ninja Gaiden, and many more. It has several platforms including PC via Steam. But is Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty going to be on Steam Deck?

The Short Answer Is No, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Is Not Going to Be on Steam Deck

Team Ninja has confirmed in a FAQ about the game that the game won’t be on the Steam Deck handheld PC. “It is Steam Deck unsupported,” reads the developer’s short and sweet answer. So when Wo Long launches, don’t expect to be able to run it on the Steam Deck.

Even though Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is unsupported, might it run anyway? Basically, no. Yes, there are ways of getting unsupported games to start up on Steam Deck, but it may not be worth the effort. Why? Because “unsupported” does not mean “untested.” According to the official Steam Deck page, there are four categories as far as Steam Deck compatibility goes.

Those categories are as follows:

Verified — “The game works great on Steam Deck, right out of the box.”

Playable — “The game may require some manual tweaking by the user to play.”

Unsupported — “The game is currently not functional on Steam Deck.”

Unknown — “We haven’t checked this game for compatibility yet.”

So, by classing it as “unsupported,” Team Ninja is saying that it simply won’t work on Steam Deck. Could this change later? It’s possible, but if you’re planning on buying Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty just to play it on the Deck, don’t.

So, no, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is currently not going to be on Steam Deck.