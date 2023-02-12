Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a Team Ninja action RPG, taking a chunk of Chinese history and throwing supernatural forces into the mix. But if your PC is a bit of a relic, will you be able to run it? Here are the minimum and recommended PC system requirements for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty PC Requirements Don’t Demand a Powerhouse System, but Older Graphics Cards Might Not Have 4GB of VRAM

You’ll need Windows 10 or Windows 11 to run Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and a PC that meets the minimum specification. And if you want it to look even better in motion, you should be looking to meet the recommended PC requirements. PC requirements are as follows:

Minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 10 or 11 64-bit

Windows 10 or 11 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 (or higher) or AMD Ryzen 5 3400G (or higher)

Intel Core i5-8400 (or higher) or AMD Ryzen 5 3400G (or higher) Graphics card : GeForce GTX 1650 (VRAM 4GB) or Radeon RX 570 (VRAM 4GB) or over

: GeForce GTX 1650 (VRAM 4GB) or Radeon RX 570 (VRAM 4GB) or over DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Storage Space: 60GB storage space (HDD or SSD)

These specs will let you run the game in 720p mode, with a target of 30 frames per second. Could you run it with a lower-specced PC? It’s theoretically possible, but we wouldn’t recommend it, particularly given that 4 GB of VRAM requirement.

Yes, some older graphics cards, such as the GeForce GTX 1060, are more powerful than the GTX 1650. But they don’t necessarily meet that memory requirement. We tried running Resident Evil Village on a PC that only had 3 GB of VRAM but that met every other specification, and we ended up with missing floors, walls, and more.

So, play it safe and make sure your PC meets, at the very minimum, the above specifications. Now here are the recommended PC system requirements for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Recommended requirements:

OS: Windows 10 or 11 64-bit

Windows 10 or 11 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i7-8700 (or higher) or AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT (or higher)

Intel Core i7-8700 (or higher) or AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT (or higher) Graphics card : GeForce RTX 2060 (VRAM 6GB) or Radeon RX 5700 XT (VRAM 8GB) or over

: GeForce RTX 2060 (VRAM 6GB) or Radeon RX 5700 XT (VRAM 8GB) or over DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Storage Space: 60GB storage space (HDD or SSD)

Those specs will let you run Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty in 1080p mode, with a target of at least 60 FPS. At least? Yes, because, as noted in the game’s FAQ, the frame rate is capped at 120 FPS, so should your PC be powerful enough, the game will run as smooth as silk.

That’s everything you need to know about minimum and recommended PC requirements for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.