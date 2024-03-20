Anyone who plays MLB The Show 24 wants to use the most exciting teams in the sport. Right now, that just so happens to be the Los Angeles Dodgers, but one of their offseason additions is missing from the game. So, is Yoshinobu Yamamoto in MLB The Show 24?

Is Yoshinobu Yamamoto in MLB The Show 24?

Yoshinobu Yamamoto was one of the most coveted players in baseball this last offseason. Coming to the United States from Japan, where he pitched to a sub-two ERA for the Orix Buffaloes of the Nippon Professional Baseball league, the 25-year-old had interest from several teams, including the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Of course, the Dodgers won the bidding war, as they do with so many players, signing Yamamoto to a 12-year contract and adding him to new additions list that already included Tyler Glasnow and baseball’s most popular player, Shohei Ohtani. Now, with the season preparing to kick off, Yamamoto is ready to make his major league debut. However, players who hoped to play out the monumental occasion in the virtual world have been unable to do so.

Yamamoto is not currently in MLB The Show 24, but that shouldn’t worry anyone. As has happened in the past, The Show waits to add players to the game until they’ve appeared in an MLB game. While it may take until the massive roster update in April, Yamamoto will appear on the Dodgers roster before long and be ready to grab the ball in Diamond Dynasty and all of the game’s other modes.

And that’s whether Yoshinobu Yamamoto is in MLB The Show 24.

MLB The Show 24 is available on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.