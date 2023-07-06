NewsVideo Games

Watch Jack Black Perform ‘Peaches’ Live in Spectacular Fashion

By
0
Watch an official live concert video performance of Peaches by Jack Black and as made famous by The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Bowser took the world by storm with his hit single, “Peaches,” when The Super Mario Bros. Movie premiered in theaters earlier this year, and now, a high-quality live version of Jack Black performing “Peaches” is available on YouTube. Black never wastes an opportunity to bring his infamous energy to the stage. Thankfully, that remains true here, as the comedy actor and music superstar dons his full Bowser getup when professing his love for the one and only Princess Toadstool. He falls, tumbles, climbs, screams, and, perhaps most importantly, makes every note count.

Black, for one reason or another, gives a performance here that might drive some to tears. It was all part of The Game Awards 10-Year Concert. Despite being packed with loads of highlights from other games like Final Fantasy, The Last of Us, Diablo, and more, this live “Peaches” performance from Jack Black might have been the standout. You can see it in full in the video below.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie debuted in February as what is likely the first in a long line of Nintendo film adaptations. Although rumors of a The Legend of Zelda movie have already made the rounds, fans might be most excited to see what The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 could look like. However it turns out, let’s hope Black returns with another soothing melody. If it’s even half as good as “Peaches,” we’re sure to be in for a treat.

About the author

Michael Cripe
Michael joined The Escapist team back in 2019 as a news reporter but has been covering games, movies, TV, and music since 2015. Most of his time is spent on the news team, but you’ll definitely see his name pop up in the opinion and interview sections from time to time. From the most obscure indie games to the industry’s AAA juggernauts, there’s nothing Michael isn’t interested in digging into. The vast majority of Michael’s work can be found at The Escapist, but his bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism has led him to other sites like OnlySP, Gameranx, and Kansas City’s The Pitch. When he’s not writing, Michael is probably playing Super Mario Sunshine, Dead Space, or The Binding of Isaac. If you’d like to connect and talk about the latest in pop-culture, you can follow Michael on Twitter (@MikeCripe), Instagram (mike_cripe), or LinkedIn if that’s your thing, I guess.
More Stories by Michael Cripe