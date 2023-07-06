Watch Jack Black Perform ‘Peaches’ Live in Spectacular Fashion

Bowser took the world by storm with his hit single, “Peaches,” when The Super Mario Bros. Movie premiered in theaters earlier this year, and now, a high-quality live version of Jack Black performing “Peaches” is available on YouTube. Black never wastes an opportunity to bring his infamous energy to the stage. Thankfully, that remains true here, as the comedy actor and music superstar dons his full Bowser getup when professing his love for the one and only Princess Toadstool. He falls, tumbles, climbs, screams, and, perhaps most importantly, makes every note count.

Black, for one reason or another, gives a performance here that might drive some to tears. It was all part of The Game Awards 10-Year Concert. Despite being packed with loads of highlights from other games like Final Fantasy, The Last of Us, Diablo, and more, this live “Peaches” performance from Jack Black might have been the standout. You can see it in full in the video below.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie debuted in February as what is likely the first in a long line of Nintendo film adaptations. Although rumors of a The Legend of Zelda movie have already made the rounds, fans might be most excited to see what The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 could look like. However it turns out, let’s hope Black returns with another soothing melody. If it’s even half as good as “Peaches,” we’re sure to be in for a treat.