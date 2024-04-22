Jinx Chapter 54 Release Date and Time – What We Know

With Jinx‘s first season under wraps, you may be wondering just when Chapter 54 will arrive to usher in Season 2 of creator Mingwa’s newest series, so here’s what we know about its release date and time.

When Will Jinx Season 2 Start?

The next season of Jinx is planned to start sometime this year. Mingwa released a Creator’s Note just after the release of Chapter 53. In it, answered questions from readers, one of which asked when season two will be released. Mingwa answered, “I’m aiming for this year!” For now, there is no official release date for Season 2. She has stated that she will be taking a bit of a break and planning out the next season.

Her first manhwa, BJ Alex, did not have a break nor did it have multiple seasons. This means there isn’t much past information to give a solid speculation for how long the hiatus will be.

Mingwa Announced a Special Episode of Jinx

At the beginning of the Creator’s Note, Mingwa announced a special episode of Jinx. The chapter will be released on May 3, 2024, and feature Heesung and Yoon-gu. It will pick up right after Chapter 35.

While the hiatus for Jinx will be for an indefinite amount of time, fans will have the special episode to look forward to and the promise that the series will continue sometime this year. Hopefully, it isn’t too long of a wait. I know I’m ready for Jaekyung to grovel and Dan’s feet.

What Is Jinx About?

Jinx follows the story of physical therapist Kim Dan and the epitome of toxic top Joo Jaekyung, the current top-paid MMA fighter. Dan is struggling between his sick grandmother, loansharks hounding him for money, and difficulties with finding a job. When he is finally hired to treat Jaekyung, he is offered extra money for a particular “treatment” to fix Jarkyung’s jinx. The relationship certainly doesn’t start healthy and in true Mingwa fashion there is a lot of angst and drama before this red flag turns green.

