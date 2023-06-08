John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando Mows Down Zombies in 2024

As Summer Game Fest 2023 progresses, there was a surprise announcement and collaboration. John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando was revealed for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and PC via the Epic Games Store, with a release date sometime in 2024. An FPS zombie game mixed with vehicle combat, the title is a sight to behold.

Check out the reveal trailer below. In the game, you will “Tag team with up to four players in this intense first-person shooter and battle massive hordes of mutated monstrosities to eradicate a supernatural outbreak before it’s too late.” For more about the story, here is the wild premise:

In the near future, an experimental attempt to harness the power of the Earth’s core ends in a terrifying disaster: the release of the Sludge God. This eldritch abomination begins terraforming the area, turning soil to scum and the living to undead monsters. Luckily, the genius behind the experiment has a plan to make things right. All he needs is a team of competent, highly trained mercenaries to get the job done. … Unfortunately, they were all too expensive. Which is why he’s hired… The Toxic Commandos.

“We’re happy to team up once again with our historical partner Saber,”said John Bert, Managing Director at Focus Entertainment. “After World War Z, Space Marine 2, Insurgency, SnowRunner, and many others, Toxic Commando is a new entry into the successful long-term relationship between Focus and Saber. We cannot wait to unveil more about this new amazing IP created by the talented teams at Saber, and leverage Focus’ expertise in turning new franchises into worldwide hits.”

Interested gamers can register now for a chance to be in the closed beta. It’s pretty exciting to see John Carpenter get directly involved in video games for John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando.