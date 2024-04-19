Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 Release Date and Time

Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga continues to get better each week and it seems we’re reaching the pinnacle of fiction. The next drop in this story will be Chapter 257, and here is exactly when it will drop so you don’t miss out.

When Does Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 Come Out?



Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 will be available to read on April 21 at 7 am PT. Fans can read it entirely for free on the Viz Media website, and if you’re looking to get caught up before it drops the three most recent chapters are also available to read without a subscription. As usual, if you want to read further back you’ll need to purchase a subscription.

It’s been a two-week wait for this next chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen, and the early spoilers that have been posted online seem to indicate it will be a major turning point for the series as it approaches its conclusion. They say we’ll be jumping in right where the last chapter left off, so you know this will be a big one. The good news is that there won’t be another break week following Chapter 257, so expect Chapter 258 to arrive on April 28 as well.

There’s been no announcement by Gege Akutami on how much is left of the Jujutsu Kaisen story, but as the battle with Sukuna continues it seems more likely by the day that it could end sometime this year. Of course, there may be another big twist coming that would drag it out further, but it seems we’re in the end game now.

If you’re looking for something to do in the meantime while you wait for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 you can always binge through the anime once again, and it’s available to stream in its entirety on Crunchyroll right now.

