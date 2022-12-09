The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley has announced on Twitter that the person who went on stage and interrupted the end of the show has been arrested.

If you’re confused right now, we’ll elaborate. At the conclusion of The Game Awards 2022, a random young person walked on stage, took the microphone, and said with a maybe-real but probably fake accent: “You know really quick I want to thank everybody and say that I think I want to nominate this award to my reformed orthodox rabbi, Bill Clinton.” The camera had pulled away during this dialogue, as if to suggest that viewers should ignore the person. After he was finished talking, the camera cut back to Geoff Keighley, who casually pretended the moment didn’t happen, and he closed out the show. But it seems the wrath of Keighley is swift and unstoppable, since that Game Awards interruptor has been arrested.

The individual who interrupted our Game of the Year moment has been arrested. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 9, 2022

It could be a little while before we find out where this person came from, how old is he, and what the heck this moron was thinking. Hidetaka Miyazaki and his translator hadn’t even left the stage yet for winning Game of the Year for Elden Ring, and they all just kind of stared on in confusion like everybody else in attendance. And since most people in the crowd didn’t really hear what the person had said, they started clapping, just in case it was part of the show. It was, admittedly, hilarious to see the audience react like this.

The guy who caused all of this probably isn’t laughing right now though, since he’s probably on the way to jail.