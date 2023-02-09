Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe will have a new story titled “Magolor Epilogue: The Interdimensional Traveler,” starring Magolor, the interdimensional traveler who joins Kirby and his friends in the main story. As revealed in the latest Nintendo Direct stream today, the epilogue will see the titular character lose his powers and get trapped in a realm between dimensions. He also loses his colors, turning gray in the process, as you can see in the trailer below.

Magolor is rendered powerless aside from a basic attack and jump, and it’s up to you to help him regain his powers as he finds a way out of the dark realm and back to his home world. His powers are restored with Magic Points, which you collect from beating enemies in your path, and you can pick which powers to restore and enhance in any order. Each power is priced differently, so you may want to choose wisely.

As with the main story mode, up to four people can play the epilogue through 20 different interdimensional stages. Each player will play a different color Magolor, which is odd considering the main Magolor’s predicament.

“Magolor Epilogue: The Interdimensional Traveler” can be unlocked after completing the main story for Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, which will be released on the Nintendo Switch on February 24. The demo of the game is now available on the Nintendo eShop.