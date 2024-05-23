KonoSuba Season 3 Episode 8 Release Date Confirmed

It’s almost time to catch up with Sora, Juin and Rie again as another new episode of KonoSuba nears release. If you’re as excited as I am to catch this as soon as it goes live, it’s crucial to know exactly when that is — let’s dive in and find out.

Recommended Videos

When Does KonoSuba Season 3 Episode 8 Premiere?

Image via Crunchyroll/Kadokawa Pictures Inc.

Make sure you’re ready to clear your schedule on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, when the newest episode of KonoSuba goes live. With only a few more episodes coming this season — there are a total of 11 episodes available in Season 3 — we’re nearing the end of this new adventure. Don’t worry, you can always rewatch it from the start again while we wait patiently for Season 4 to be announced.

Related: All English Voice Actors & Cast List for KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World!

As one of the most popular anime currently airing, it’s easy to lose yourself in this adorable world, especially when you have a cast this memorable. Now, if you’re hoping to catch up on the adventures before this new episode airs, where can you watch it?

Where Can You Watch KonoSuba?

If you’re ready to watch the latest and greatest episode, or you want to start on this adventure yourself, you can catch every episode streaming on Crunchyroll. You’ll need a premium membership to enjoy Season 3, but you can watch the first Season without one. This will help you know if the show is for you, but we can almost guarantee that you’ll fall in love with it from the moment you see it.

Looking to ensure you don’t miss out on any more episodes? Be sure to check out our Konosuba episode release guide, which will keep you up to date on when the next episode is available to stream.

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! is available to stream on Crunchyroll

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more