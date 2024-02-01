With such an important decision simply thrown on Ichiban before he has time to think in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, it’s no wonder you’re looking this up. Here’s a breakdown of which Sujimon starter you should select in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Recommended Videos

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth: Which Starter Sujimon Should You Choose?

With aspirations to rise through the Sujimon League and proclaim yourself a champion, it seems like your choice of starting Creep would have a major impact on your journey. I’m here to tell you now that’s simply not the case. Much like the Pokémon games upon which Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is riffing with this extended sub-story, your Sujimon starter doesn’t have too much of an impact on the rest of the self-contained narrative. You’ll be able to complete it all no matter which you choose, so it really comes down to which of the three options you like the sound of more. Of the available Sujimon to pick, you can go with:

Grass Snake Franklin (Nature)

Jabber Jobber Collins (Blaze)

Gangpunk Douglas (Frost)

If you’re hoping to start your collection of Sujimon with a Dark or Light type, you’re unfortunately out of luck. The three aforementioned Sujimon all have the same S rank or rarity – that being Green, which is, effectively, the most common on the tier list. Having said that, their individual levels are markedly different, and they all boast a unique attack that can have an impact on how they function in a team of three.

Related: Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth’s Personality Stats Explained

Grass Snake Franklin starts at Lvl. 6 and comes with the ability Haz-Smatting, which only requires six SP bars to pull off. To offset the cheapness of the attack, it doesn’t hit as hard as any of the other two Sujimon starter options in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and its speed is easily the slowest, meaning your SP may struggle to fill up in comparison to your opponent’s.

In contrast, Jabber Jobber Collins is remarkably fast despite only being at Lvl. 4. With a speed of 140, your SP will fill up much faster than with any of the other starters, but the downside is that Collins’ attack, Telephone Punch, requires all 10 units of the SP bar to pull off and it doesn’t hit that hard. That’s the cost of going fast, I guess.

Lastly, Gangpunk Douglas starts at Lvl. 8, has a speed stat that’s faster than Grass Snake Franklin, a strength stat higher than Jabber Jobber Collins, and his Smash & Slash attack requires seven SP bars to pull off. Based on those stats alone, if you’re looking to select your Sujimon starter based purely on numbers in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, I would recommend going with Gangpunk Douglas. He’s a good mid-range option to start your journey, but before you know it, you’ll likely find plenty of even better Sujimon through the Gacha machines or simply roaming the streets of Hawaii.

And that’s which Sujimon starter you should choose in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.