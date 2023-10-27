Little Nightmares 3 Gets 18 Minutes of Tense Co-Op Gameplay Just in Time for Halloween

Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment and developer Supermassive Games have unleashed 18 minutes of Little Nightmares 3 co-op gameplay that follows the project’s two leads, Low and Alone, as they investigate the hidden horrors of The Necropolis.

The area featured in the video is a desert-like biome that is littered with pieces of corpses and forgotten objects. It might seem brighter than many of the other locations fans have seen throughout the series, but that doesn’t make it any less spine-chilling to navigate. Most of today’s Little Nightmares 3 gameplay wants to have players on the edge of their seats as Low and Alone work together to traverse the ruined city. It, of course, doesn’t take too long before a giant, horrific creature eventually begins to tear down the world around them.

The gameplay, which features a pre-alpha version of the project, also introduces players to its combat, as our two new protagonists are tasked with shooting down a few flying beetle enemies. With new areas to explore, The Necropolis looks like it should fit right in with the franchise’s well-established horrors. You can see the next step for Bandai Namco’s thriller series in the Little Nightmares 3 gameplay below.

Little Nightmares 3 was announced at Gamescom 2023 just a few months ago and promises to be the latest in a line of creative horror games. The Necropolis looks appropriately chilling, but the project’s announcement trailer teased other areas to explore, too. Other new settings that have been previously shown include a rainy dock location and an area that seems to include children’s toys.

Little Nightmares 3 does not have a release date but is expected to come to PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S sometime in the future.