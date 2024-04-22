LittleBigPlanet 3 Servers Suddenly Destroy Hundreds of Thousands of Player Creations

Before LittleBigPlanet was a just a platformer, it was a franchise dedicated to showcasing user-created content. Now, without warning, the servers for LittleBigPlanet 3 are no more.

Recommended Videos

The official LittleBigPlanet account on X announced the news a few days ago. “Due to ongoing technical issues which resulted in the LittleBigPlanet 3 servers for PS4 being taken offline temporarily in January 2024, the decision has been made to keep the servers offline indefinitely,” the statement read. “All online services including access to other players’ creations for LittleBigPlanet 3 are no longer available.”

Related: Is Marvel Rivals Coming to PS5 & Xbox Series X/S?

As noted, the servers for the PS4 version of LittleBigPlanet 3 were taken offline in January due to a mod that could cause anyone’s PSN account to be banned. Sony itself assured fans, “If you have been impacted by these issues, please be rest assured that we are aware of them and are working to resolve them for all affected.” However, many users took this as an ominous sign. Fast-forward to April 19, and the decision was made to keep the servers offline indefinitely.

Players can still play the main campaign offline, access any user content they managed to store locally, and can still create their own content without sharing it. But it’s small solace compared to the magnitude of countless fan-made levels disappearing forever. Almost 16 years worth of work, gone in an instant. If Sony had at least given players a few weeks or even months to access the content before killing off the servers, maybe this news would have been received better. But as it stands, many gamers are left crushed by having their precious memories torn away.

If you’re interested in more LittleBigPlanet-related content, here’s our review of the spin-off game, Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more