Live A Live Creator Wants to Make a Sequel (If Square Would Let Him)

Following its long-anticipated launch on Nintendo Switch last year, Live A Live recently launched on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam. As part of its publicity, Square Enix wheeled out the game’s creator to answer a bunch of simple “yes” or “no” questions about it. However, one of those questions couldn’t receive a simple yes/no. When asked if he would ever make a sequel to Live A Live, creator Takashi Tokita put his hands together and bowed, with text of “I hope so…” appearing on screen in English and Japanese. Live A Live originally released for Super Famicom in 1994, yet this throwaway answer in a one-minute Square Enix social media post is the closest we’ve ever gotten to Live A Live 2.

Does Live A Live have new secrets? New endings? Steam Deck compatibility? We pitched your questions to Takashi Tokita, the original game's director and producer of the HD-2D remake, but only let him answer "yes" or "no". Live A Live is out now on PlayStation 5, PS4, and Steam! pic.twitter.com/14kY5aAtBC — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) April 29, 2023

It’s no secret that I love Live A Live, as I’m actually the person who first reported that a US trademark had been filed for the game back in 2020. I also loved the HD-2D remake on Switch last year, as the game received a beautiful visual and audio overhaul while retaining all the varied and exciting elements of the original release. The disconnected, episodic nature of Live A Live would lend itself especially well to a sequel too.

Here’s hoping Live A Live sells well enough across its various new platforms that Takashi Tokita can make Live A Live 2. At the least, Square Enix should let the man make something new. He’s the guy who helmed the development of Final Fantasy IV, after all!