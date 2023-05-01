NewsVideo Games

Live A Live Creator Wants to Make a Sequel (If Square Would Let Him)

When asked if he would want to create a sequel, series creator Takashi Tokita said he hopes he can make Live A Live 2 at Square Enix.
Provided by Square Enix / illustrator Yoshiura-san

Following its long-anticipated launch on Nintendo Switch last year, Live A Live recently launched on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam. As part of its publicity, Square Enix wheeled out the game’s creator to answer a bunch of simple “yes” or “no” questions about it. However, one of those questions couldn’t receive a simple yes/no. When asked if he would ever make a sequel to Live A Live, creator Takashi Tokita put his hands together and bowed, with text of “I hope so…” appearing on screen in English and Japanese. Live A Live originally released for Super Famicom in 1994, yet this throwaway answer in a one-minute Square Enix social media post is the closest we’ve ever gotten to Live A Live 2.

It’s no secret that I love Live A Live, as I’m actually the person who first reported that a US trademark had been filed for the game back in 2020. I also loved the HD-2D remake on Switch last year, as the game received a beautiful visual and audio overhaul while retaining all the varied and exciting elements of the original release. The disconnected, episodic nature of Live A Live would lend itself especially well to a sequel too.

Here’s hoping Live A Live sells well enough across its various new platforms that Takashi Tokita can make Live A Live 2. At the least, Square Enix should let the man make something new. He’s the guy who helmed the development of Final Fantasy IV, after all!