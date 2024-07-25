LoL Swarm Weapons Tier List – League of Legends

There are lots of weapons to choose from in Swarm, League of Legends’ wave-based PvE mode. But which ones should you invest in to get to the late game?

Swarm Weapon Tier List

Some big caveats for this list, as the weapon relies heavily on the character you pick. For example, the Radiant Field is a B on this list but a S on Leona because she can basically just stand inside bossess with the right build and not care. This is really more of a fun exercise in thinking about the game than a set “take this and win” list, as I just do not think that type of list is possible a lot of the time.

That said, I like thinking about games this way, so here we are. The rules of this list are simple, and I am considering overall effectiveness in the game based on the aim, which is surviving and killing swarms, then dealing with bosses and the available characters and their kits.

Remember, all weapons can rank up as you collect more of them, with each one having up to five evolutions and the final evolution being the strongest version. That final evolution is dependent on hitting a certain passive, and those passives are a core part of certain builds for certain champs. As such, there are a lot of reasons why a weapon might be good or bad, but some will just be quite effective overall. This list will undoubtedly change as I put more and more time into the mode, as I seem to have developed quite an addiction to it.

S UwU Blaster, Iceblast Armor, Battle Bunny Crossbow A Statikk Sword, Gattling Bunny-Guns B The Annihilator, Paw Print Poisoner, Bunny Mega-Blast, Radiant Field, Cyclonic Slicers, Anti-Shark Mine C Blade-o-Rang, Searing Shortbow, Lioness’s Lament, Vortex Glove, Echoing Batblades, Ani Mines Garbage Final City Transit, T.I.B.B.E.R.S, YuumiBot

I feel like UwU Blaster, Iceblast Armor, and Battle Bunny Crossbow are just universally good weapons that will be effective on almost any character. UwU Blaster will shred enemies at range or up close, especially when fully evolved. Iceblast Armor works on everyone as a sort of get-out-of-jail-free card, and the Battle Bunny Crossbow works incredibly well when up close. I don’t think anything does as much single-target damage as it can, and most bosses are big enough that you can kit into them, even as a squishy character, and just get all the hits you need from a blast.

A fully evolved Statikk Sword has been incredible at clearing waves, which is where we run into our next issues with weapon design. Some of these do not have good synergy with each other. The nuke from a Statikk Sword, fully evolved and with a proper build behind it, will actually clear a lot of enemies, even later in the game, and that can make other weapons redundant.

As such, the important things to consider when character building is the character’s own weapon and what it needs to evolve. That will pretty much lock you into needing one passive, and then the weapons you pick up will dictate more. If you can kill two or even three birds with one stone, then so much the better.

It’s also important to think about the fact that you need both wave clear and single-target damage. You can, with the right build, face tank almost anything as Leona or Briar’s ability to heal is incredible, but for the most part, you want to be able to do both serious single-target damage and area of effect damage at the same time. This, more than anything, should drive the weapons you are picking.

The final aspect is simple luck. I have had good runs, and I have had bad runs. I’ve had runs that started terribly and ended up being great. There is a degree of random chance in these games, which is what makes them so addictive. Mostly, you should be basing your own decisions on your own time in game, as only you will know what works best for you outside of the hard math at the top of the table just shows, numbers-wise, those three are solid picks.

Finally, the list goes out the window in a group. You can have your super tanks protect your single target specialists, and you can work together to rip things up. That is just not something that you can do solo, so I have somewhat focused on that concept when thinking about these weapons.

Swarm mode is available to play now in League of Legends.

