How to Beat the Bringer of Stillness Boss in Lords of the Fallen (LotF)

One of the optional boss fights in Lords of the Fallen, the Bringer of Stillness is an encounter I expect many players will completely miss on their first playthrough of the game. Hidden away under a small underground lake, this battle is all about deception as you’re lulled into a false sense of victory right before the fight takes a turn. Here’s what you need to know if you want to know how to beat the Bringer of Stillness in Lords of the Fallen.

Where to Find the Bringer of Stillness in Lords of the Fallen (Optional Boss)

While most of Lords of the Fallen‘s boss encounters, even the optional ones, are fairly obvious to locate, the Bringer of Stillness is actually fairly well hidden. You’ll want to start in the Sunless Skein, warping to whichever Vestige you want but preferably one closer to where you fought Skinstealer. The best place to begin your search is from the Umbral Flowerbed just before the Skinstealer fight so if you have a Vestige Seed, go ahead and plant it there. If you don’t have one lying around, you can purchase one from Molhu in Skyrest for a hefty price. Still, worth it to avoid all the enemies standing in your way, I think.

I’m going to go through the rest of this section presuming you planted the Vestige Seed so immediately as you spawn, whip out the Umbral Lamp and transition between planes. It’s the only way you’ll be able to reach the Bringer of Stillness, so while the risk of death is much higher, it’s a necessity. From the Seedling, continue down the crumbling staircase until you see the Axe Man with his glowing orb of protection. Kick him off the edge, cut him down or simply avoid him, your call. You’ll notice at this point that while in Axiom, this location was flooded but in Umbra, the water’s disappeared meaning a series of floating platforms are now accessible.

From the Axe Man, continue following the trail downward, using what looks like a plank to drop down onto what looks like a row of crab-fishing traps. At this point, to your right, you should see a floating figure in a black cloak on a fleshy platform below you. That’s our target, the Bringer of Stillness, so let’s not waste any time. From this row of platforms, you’ll want to sprint to the end and leap across the small gap to a separate string of crab-trap-things. The angle is awkward but I think Lords of the Fallen is aware of this because it felt like the game almost assisted me by soft-correcting the jump? That could all have been in my head though.

Right, now all that’s left to do is leap off the string of platforms and land on the plateau below. Given how visible the boss is at this point, I tried to take a few aimed shots at him with my crossbow before falling but the bolts just passed straight through and dealt zero damage. Ghosts, man. Oh, and don’t worry about taking damage from the long drop. Even though the height definitely looks great enough that you’ll lose some health upon landing, you’ll walk away unscathed. Upon touching down, approach the cloaked figure to start the Bringer of Stillness fight.

How to Beat the Bringer of Stillness in Lords of the Fallen (LotF)

When you begin this fight, your first thought will likely be, “What’s the catch?” At this point in Lords of the Fallen, you’ll likely have already encountered an enemy very similar to the Bringer. When you’re in Umbra, at various points in the game, you’ll find cloaked figures that wield two swords and the irritating ability to phase shift into smoke and zip around the battlefield for surprise attacks. The Bringer of Stillness, from my perception anyway, is just another one of those enemies. Same weapons, same moveset, same health bar. In fact, as you start swinging, you’ll notice how much damage you inflict on each hit: It’s a lot! “This is great!” you jeer. “Finally, a boss that’s a complete push…” You don’t complete your sentence though because the dynamics of this fight are about to shift.

Once you’ve taken away two-thirds of his health bar, a second bar will appear as another Bringer joins the fray. Of course, otherwise, this would have been too easy! I admit that I didn’t take note of its name, I was too busy avoiding its combos but rest assured that it’s effectively identical to the Bringer of Stillness. This one is just bringing something different, I guess.

Now that you’ve got two Bringers to deal with, one that’s nearly dead and another at full health, the surprises don’t end there. Approximately ten seconds after the second enemy spawns, A THIRD BRINGER will appear on the plateau. Three whole Bringers! Don’t worry about any others joining the party though, the third is the final one you need to worry about.

Okay, now that all the surprises are out of the way, how do you go about slaughtering these Nazgul-style losers? Honestly, it’s not too difficult of a fight. This boss fight is all about spatial awareness. Before getting into the weeds, I recommend focusing on the Bringer of Stillness, the one that initiated the fight. It shouldn’t have too much health left so a couple of extra hits should finish him off. It’s obviously much easier to worry about two enemies than three.

Now, the only thing you really need to be aware of is their warp ability. After they launch through a combo, the Bringers will usually fade into the ground and quickly transition to a new position on the plateau. Usually, they’ll move for a place behind as they often leave their smokey form with a downward plunge attack that will deal a large amount of damage. You do have a means of tracking their movement though, as a hazy cloud will move along the floor denoting where exactly the Bringer is moving. Keep an eye on that and if you notice one of them spring up behind you, simply dodge roll to the left or right. There’s a pretty long stretch between their upward spring and the subsequent smash so use their slow pace to your advantage.

The only other move you should REALLY avoid at all costs is when a Bringer shifts backward, raises itself up, and launches into a diagonal spinning motion. It lasts longer than you might think but its tracking isn’t that impressive so it can usually be avoided by dodging back and to either the left or right. You can try and roll through it but frankly, I never got the timing right and always ended up getting it. Of course, you could flex on them with some perfect timing and parry every hit. This is high-risk, high-reward since all three of the Bringers are super easy to stagger so perfectly parrying this move will net you a tasty amount of damage if you go for the devastating strike. Just be aware that if you mess up the timing, this attack can kill you in one fell swoop.

While it may seem counterintuitive to use your lock-on during this fight, given what I just said about spatial awareness and being constantly aware of the Bringers’ positions, you’ll want to have it firmly stuck on whichever one you’re looking to destroy. The reason behind that while Lords of the Fallen often throws hordes of enemies at you at once, I don’t think its combat system is effectively designed to deal with multiple foes at once. Your mileage may vary, but I found during my playthrough that not using the lock-on resulted in swings that were inconsistent in their direction and control. Thus, I advise you to keep your sights firmly set on one at a time.

Another fun secret I figured out by complete accident is that you don’t actually need to win this boss fight by reducing the Bringers’ health bars to zero: You can kill them by yeeting them out of the arena. Again, this is a high-risk, high-reward strategy but if you hug the edge of the plateau and successfully stagger a Bringer, it’s possible to loop around and use the finishing blow move to launch it straight off the platform. If you succeed, it’ll instantly die, no matter how much HP it has left. I actually ended up killing both the second and third Bringers in this way. As long as you don’t accidentally roll out of the arena yourself, it also cuts off a potential avenue of attack.

Once the third Bringer is dead, you’ll have successfully overcome this boss fight. You’ll get some armor pieces that, if you ask me, aren’t all that cool but can help you cosplay as a Nazgul if you’re into Fashions of the Fallen. Oh, and you’ll gain a Vestige Seed, which is always useful. Frankly, the Bringer of Stillness isn’t an especially punishing fight and its loot isn’t all that impressive so unless you’re dead set on killing every boss in Lords of the Fallen, I think you can safely skip this one.

