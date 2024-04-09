Category:
Lucky Lockups Codes (April 2024)

Vuk Vladisavljev
Published: Apr 9, 2024 09:21 am
Lucky Lockups gameplay screenshot.
Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re a fan of Storage Wars, you’ll love this gripping auction simulator. Behind every garage door, there could be a gold mine or a trash pile. To outbid all your opponents, you’ll need enough cash, which you can get with the help of Lucky Lockups codes.

All Lucky Lockups Codes List

Active Lucky Lockups Codes

  • bennyharveyrip: Use for $2,300
  • Lucky13: Use for $1,000

Expired Lucky Lockups Codes

  • luckychristmas
  • merrylockups
  • amtamspraggins
  • xmas23

How to Redeem Codes in Lucky Lockups

Redeeming Lucky Lockups codes is simple—here’s what you need to do:

Redeeming Lucky Lockups codes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Run Lucky Lockups in Roblox.
  2. Walk up to the lobby wall and click on Redeem Codes.
  3. Use the Enter code field to input an active code.
  4. Click on Submit & Close to grab your free reward!

If you’re looking for codes for more fun Roblox titles, check out our articles on Lumberjack Simulator codes and Pain Simulator codes, and grab all the freebies those games have to offer, too!

Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev is a codes writer for GAMURS, whom you’ll likely find hunting for new codes for our Roblox gamers. He enjoys scraping the furthest corners of Fallout: New Vegas or having an existential crisis in Disco Elysium. He’s been gaming for almost 25 years and can’t imagine life without dogs, loud music, or his PC rig.