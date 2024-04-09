Lucky Lockups Codes (April 2024)

If you’re a fan of Storage Wars, you’ll love this gripping auction simulator. Behind every garage door, there could be a gold mine or a trash pile. To outbid all your opponents, you’ll need enough cash, which you can get with the help of Lucky Lockups codes.

Recommended Videos

All Lucky Lockups Codes List

Active Lucky Lockups Codes

bennyharveyrip : Use for $2,300

: Use for $2,300 Lucky13: Use for $1,000

Expired Lucky Lockups Codes

luckychristmas

merrylockups

amtamspraggins

xmas23

Related: Longest Answer Wins Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Lucky Lockups

Redeeming Lucky Lockups codes is simple—here’s what you need to do:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Run Lucky Lockups in Roblox. Walk up to the lobby wall and click on Redeem Codes. Use the Enter code field to input an active code. Click on Submit & Close to grab your free reward!

If you’re looking for codes for more fun Roblox titles, check out our articles on Lumberjack Simulator codes and Pain Simulator codes, and grab all the freebies those games have to offer, too!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more