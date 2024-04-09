Lucky Lockups Codes (April 2024)

If you’re a fan of Storage Wars, you’ll love this gripping auction simulator. Behind every garage door, there could be a gold mine or a trash pile. To outbid all your opponents, you’ll need enough cash, which you can get with the help of Lucky Lockups codes.
Recommended Videos
All Lucky Lockups Codes List
Active Lucky Lockups Codes
- bennyharveyrip: Use for $2,300
- Lucky13: Use for $1,000
Expired Lucky Lockups Codes
- luckychristmas
- merrylockups
- amtamspraggins
- xmas23
Related: Longest Answer Wins Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Lucky Lockups
Redeeming Lucky Lockups codes is simple—here’s what you need to do:
- Run Lucky Lockups in Roblox.
- Walk up to the lobby wall and click on Redeem Codes.
- Use the Enter code field to input an active code.
- Click on Submit & Close to grab your free reward!
If you’re looking for codes for more fun Roblox titles, check out our articles on Lumberjack Simulator codes and Pain Simulator codes, and grab all the freebies those games have to offer, too!
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more