Manor Lords Release Date Trailer Reveals PC Game Pass Launch, Consoles Coming Later

Publisher Hooded Horse and developer Slavic Magic have unveiled a Manor Lords release date trailer, setting the course to bring the strategic medieval city builder to early access on PC on April 26, 2024. The launch plans were announced during today’s inaugural Xbox Partner Preview showcase, which also confirmed that the project is coming to Game Pass for PC at launch and Xbox consoles at a later date.

Manor Lords is currently placed as the third most wishlisted game on Steam (just under Hollow Knight: Silksong and Hades 2) and for good reason. The game combines realistic visuals with dense city-building systems and production chains, with the goal being to give players the tools to create a safe haven for their people. There will be challenges along the way, so you’ll need to give your citizens the means to defend themselves when scoundrels come knocking at the door. All of this takes place in an authentic 14th-century Franconia that features real-time tactical combat, region trading, seasons, diseases, wildlife, and more.

Related: Manor Lords Might Have the Best-Looking Capes in Video Games

“Players will step into a vibrant, detailed world inspired by 14th-century medieval life as they build a new home for their people,” a Hooded Horse and Slavic Magic’s description for Manor Lords says. “Exploit local resources, expand the settlement, and establish robust trade routes to meet the people’s ever-growing demands. Surviving the first winter will be challenging, but once players have mastered their surroundings, they’ll need to be wary of new threats such as bandits and rival lords seeking to claim territory for themselves.”

This brutal medieval experience is set to come to PC in April of next year. Hooded Horse and Slavic Magic say they’ll have more to share about console versions as development progresses. Until then, you can watch the Manor Lords release date trailer below.