Today’s a good day for Nintendo Switch updates. For starters, Metroid Fusion is now available to play on the Game Boy Advance app as part of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Not only that, but Mario Kart 8 Deluxe received its Booster Course Pass Wave 4 DLC as well. In addition to the DLC, the game got a new patch. Gamers who applied it and went to the racer select screen noticed something intriguing. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe now has five mystery slots for even more new characters.

looks like 5 more characters are planned for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe https://t.co/Wu0AoUhQ1m — Wario64 (@Wario64) March 9, 2023

Birdo was just added as part of Wave 4, and Nintendo had said more new characters would come in future waves. Looking at the roster menu now, it is clear Wave 5 and Wave 6 will add five extra characters to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

But who exactly will be added to the ever-expanding Nintendo racer? Let’s speculate! I think Pauline is highly likely, given that she has appeared in Mario Kart Tour. The same logic can be applied to Dixie Kong and Funky Kong, too. Personally, I want to see more guest characters. Give me Captain Falcon and the dude from Excitebike. They both have tracks in the game already. And add Samus in a little ship and Kirby with his Warp Star.

You can get Waves 1-4 and the upcoming Waves 5 and 6 via the Booster Course Pass. It is available as part of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack or can be purchased for $24.99. It remains the best value in gaming today.