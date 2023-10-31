Mario Kart & Bloodborne Mash-Up Gets Release Date & Trailer

Bloodborne Kart, the PS1-inspired combo of Mario Kart and FromSoftware’s Victorian-era soulslike has today received a massive update in the form of a new trailer and a release date.

The fangame will be available beginning January 31, 2024, and it’s going to be a surprisingly robust offering. You’ll be able to choose from 12 racers including the Hunter, Father Gascoigne, and Lady Maria, and a whole host of vehicles — some that wouldn’t be too out of place in a Victorian setting, like a carriage, and others more fantastical, like a massive monocycle.

There will be 16 maps to choose from, and you’ll even be able to play the game in splitscreen multiplayer. For those more interested in playing solo, however, the developers promise a full single-player campaign mode, including boss fights. The new trailer shows off some of that in action:

Bloodborne Kart is being helmed by Lilith Walther as a follow-up to her earlier Bloodborne PSX demake. It actually started out as an April Fools’ joke in 2021 but attracted so much attention that she opted to turn it into a proper project. The real announcement came almost a year later, and there’s been a steady flow of updates and new videos ever since.

Bloodborne Kart will be available on itch.io from its January 31 release date. While it’s not confirmed, it will most likely follow the model of Bloodborne PSX and be available for free, as it’s not an officially licensed project.