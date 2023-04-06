Marvel & DC Crossover Movie Has Been Discussed, Says James Gunn

DC Studios co-head and Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy director James Gunn says discussions about a Marvel and DC crossover movie have happened. Gunn spilled the superhero beans during an interview with Empire Magazine. He explained that a world-shattering comic book crossover between the two studios has been and still is possible, especially considering he is now helping run things at DC. However, Gunn clarified that such a movie would be many years away if it were ever to come to fruition.

“I’m certain [a Marvel and DC crossover] is more likely now that I’m in charge [at DC],” Gunn said. “Who knows?” He continued: “That’s many years away, though. I think we have to establish what we’re doing [at DC] first. I would be lying to say that we haven’t discussed it. But all discussions have been very, very light and fun.”

Gunn has never been more involved in both Marvel and DC than he is now. On one hand, he has been busy plotting the future of DC movies, which includes a new Superman story he is directing called Superman: Legacy. On the other hand, the superhero buff is currently less than a month from the conclusion of his Marvel trilogy, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 set to premiere on May 5. He is in the midst of wrapping up his time at Marvel now, but that doesn’t mean that he will suddenly stop having any contact with his many connections at Marvel.

What a Marvel and DC crossover movie would look like is anyone’s guess. What we know for sure, however, is that it would make a lot of money. If a superhero crossover on that scale does happen, you can be sure to stay tuned with us for updates.