Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Patch Fixes Cuban Flag Error, Other Issues

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has a new patch and while it contains the odd tweak or three, it’s primarily there to fix the game’s embarrassing Puerto Rican/Cuban Flag mix-up.

Miles Morales, who is of African-American and Puerto Rican descent, is one of the main characters in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. And, during the game’s cut-scenes, you’ll spot a large flag on the wall, seemingly there to represent Miles’s heritage. Except it’s not a Puerto Rican flag at all, it’s a Cuban Flag.

Insomniac pledged to fix this issue and, to their credit, they’ve been pretty fast off the mark. After installing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s latest patch (version 1.001.003), the flag should be replaced by the correct Puerto Rican flag.

So what else does this patch do? Mostly, it introduces some stability fixes, not that we’ve had Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 crashing all over the place. According to the patch notes, the fixes are as follows:

Addressed an issue where an incorrect flag was displayed

Addressed an issue where models would not load properly after long play sessions

Addressed an issue where The Amazing 2 Suit’s Spider logo appeared too bright

Improved stability

What’s not clear is how the flags were mixed up and chances are we’ll never actually find out. We can see one person making the blunder, maybe at the end of a long day, but it’s surprising that no-one flagged it up.

Still, at least it’s fixed now. And if you’re wondering whether Insomniac will be patching in a New Game+ mode, here’s your answer.