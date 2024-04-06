Mashle’s Magic Opening Song Drew Me In But I Stayed for the Muscles

Like many anime fans, I passed on Mashle: Magic and Muscles during its initial run after hearing Harry Potter comparisons. But with Season 2, I finally gave the show a shot and I was not disappointed. In fact, you can thank Creepy Nuts for getting me to try Mashle. When the opening “Bling-Bang-Bang-Born” went viral on social media, I had to give it a go and I was pleasantly surprised. Mashle isn’t just a show with an incredible opening theme, it’s an anime that’s mastered the art of inspiration, not imitation, and the insouciant nature of its lead is the perfect recipe to make magic.

Firstly, let’s address the elephant in the room, there are many similarities to Harry Potter. But, don’t let that deter you; it’s much more than a parody. The story itself is completely different from what J.K. Rowling wrote, and the way that magic is handled isn’t really close at all. Remember, Mashle is an anime, so you should expect incredible powers unique to each character to be used in battle, not so much the practical magical world we see in Harry Potter. Oh, and yes, it does have a tournament arc.

Who Needs Magic When You’ve Got Muscles?

Mashle gives every character their own magic except for Mash. Mash doesn’t have magic, but what he does have is incredible physical power that seems to exceed all of his foes. This is what makes the show so much fun. Each new threat raises the stakes and sets the stage as an uphill battle for Mash just to have him level up and pass the test in incredible and sometimes hilarious ways. Mash is crafted as the perfect comic relief for the problems in this magical world, and while this might not be for everyone, I felt that it was exactly what made this show shine against other magic-based anime.

Pacing is another aspect that Mashle has mastered. Each episode feels important and there’s a lot of action to enjoy. Across both seasons, we see new characters introduced, and in season two, we’ve met the most powerful yet. Still, each enemy that Mash and his friends face feels important and there’s always a semblance that they might not get through. Of course, at the end they do, because you know, this is a Shonen series.

The Perfect Show for All Kinds of Anime Fans

I’m not here to tell you that Mashle is the greatest anime ever, but If you’re after a new show that can be enjoyed casually or in one binge, this is the one for you. Mashle proved to me that you can’t judge an anime by its cover(art), and also reaffirmed my belief that a good opening is always going to be linked to a good show. Now that I’m on board, it’s time to play the waiting game as we await news for more Magic and Muscles in Season 3.

Ready to dive in and experience Mashle? Season 1 and Season 2 are available on Crunchyroll now.

