No Longer Allowed in Another World Episode 4 Release Date Confirmed

If you want the No Longer Allowed in Another World Episode 4 release date, then we’re on hand to help. The unique anime has been entertaining to watch so far, so we’re keen to see what else Sensei and his ever-increasing group get up to.

The No Longer Allowed in Another World Episode 4 release date is July 30th. The series so far has had a nigh-on constant sense of whiplash with Sensei being a fairly likeable character despite his dark obsessions, and also giving some good advice, but often in truly terrible ways. He’s an interesting one, and it does make a nice change from the usual upbeat protagonist.

What Happens In No Longer Allowed in Another World Episode 3?

So, before No Longer Allowed in Another World Episode 4 hits on Crunchyroll, let’s recap the last episode. As Annette and Tama drag Sensei along in his coffin, they chat about who he might be and his whole deal. In a moment of surprise, a dragon appears but gets quelled by a strange girl who can talk to it and seemingly command it to do as she says. If you’re going to be in a magical world, this seems like a good skill to have.

The girl is fine at first, but very much doesn’t like Sensei, and starts attacking, even injuring him. He then staggers over to ask why she looks sad, and then she escapes on the back of the dragon. We then see Annette chatting with one of her friends, and then we eventually cut to seeing Sensei in a huge suit of armor. The episode ends with an Other Worlder claiming that they should be in charge.

And that’s when the next episode of No Longer Allowed in Another World comes out. If you’re looking for more, here’s our complete release schedule for the anime.

