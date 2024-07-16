No Longer Allowed in Another World
No Longer Allowed in Another World Episode Release Dates & Time

Another isekai to binge through.
Ryan Galloway
Published: Jul 15, 2024

Summer 2024 has had no shortage of new isekai to enjoy and one of the most popular new shows is No Longer Allowed in Another World. For those hoping to enjoy this series as it airs, here are the release dates and times for each new episode.

When Does No Longer Allowed In Another World Release?

No Longer Allowed in Another World, a blonde girl, a catgirl and a boy wearing a baseball cap looking at something.

No Longer Allowed in Another World first premiered on July 9, 2024. The series will continue to debut new episodes weekly throughout the Summer, concluding in late September.

There will be 12 episodes in the first season of this new anime, and so you don’t miss out, here’s a look at what date you can expect each of them to land on.

EpisodeDate
Episode 1July 9
Episode 2July 16
Episode 3July 23
Episode 4July 30
Episode 5Aug. 6
Episode 6Aug. 13
Episode 7Aug. 20
Episode 8Aug. 27
Episode 9Sept. 3
Episode 10Sept. 10
Episode 11Sept. 17
Episode 12Sept. 24

Should there be any changes to the release schedule for No Longer Allowed in Another World this article will be updated, so feel free to check back at a later date.

What Time Do New Episodes of No Longer Allowed In Another World Release?

No Longer Allowed in Another World will first premiere in Japan at 11:30 pm JST on Tuesdays before arriving on Crunchyroll in the West. New episodes are added to Crunchyroll at 8 am PT each Tuesday morning, making it the perfect way to kick off the day.

The release time for No Longer Allowed in Another World should remain the same throughout the show run, but if there are any changes then this article will be updated.

If you’re after more new anime to watch then check out our Summer 2024 recommendations list here on The Escapist.

