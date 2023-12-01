Matt Mercer Wants to Make a Critical Role Video Game

Critical Role DM Matthew Mercer would “love” to make a video game adaptation of the series — but it has to clear some hurdles first.

In an interview with Dicebreaker, Mercer disclosed what they’d need to make a video game, saying, “the leap into video games would be an incredible endeavor and would require the right idea, the right development studio and the right budget.” That said, Mercer appeared as enthusiastic as many Critters would be at the prospect. “I would love to see that in the future, should all those stars align!”

Given the cast’s deep roots in the medium, video games would not be a massive leap for Critical Role. Mercer alone has become one of the more popular voice actors in the industry. He has credits in significant titles like Baldur’s Gate 3, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. The video game credits for the rest of the cast are nothing to sniff at, either. Ashley Johnson played Ellie in The Last of Us, joined in Part II by Laura Bailey as Abby. Travis Willingham voiced Thor in several Marvel properties and as Kingpin in Marvel’s Spider-Man. The list goes on and on.

Critical Role has already been busy with adaptations of its campaigns in recent years. Following a massively overachieving, record-breaking Kickstarter, the team adapted its first campaign into Prime Video’s The Legend of Vox Machina. Critical Role announced a deal in January 2023 for an animated adaptation of its second campaign titled Mighty Nein. That deal also included rights to potential movies, though those have yet to be announced.

While a video game adaptation remains a fond hope, Critical Role continues work on The Legend of Vox Machina. A release date for Season 3 remains under wraps. As for its second adaptation, Mighty Nein, the team remains tight-lipped on its production stage. In the meantime, fans can enjoy the ongoing adventures of Campaign 3’s Bells Hells the first three Thursdays of the month at 7 PM PST on Critical Role‘s dedicated Twitch and YouTube channels.