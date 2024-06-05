MCU Fans Already Know Who They Want to Replace Evangeline Lilly as Wasp

The MCU has seen its fair share of recastings. Don Cheadle took over for Terrence Howard, and Harrison Ford will step in for the late William Hurt in Captain America: Brave New World. However, another recasting may be on the horizon, and MCU fans already have a replacement picked out.

Recommended Videos

On June 4, actor Evangeline Lilly announced on Instagram that she was stepping away from acting. It’s not unusual for stars to take breaks, and Lily even said she may return one day. However, it’s strange for an actor in the biggest franchise in the world to seemingly give up their part in it. Of course, Lilly plays Hope Van Dyne in the Ant-Man movies, and the last film didn’t make it seem like she was going anywhere.

Related: X-Men ’97 Honors Two Live-Action Marvel Actors With Easter Egg

MCU fans don’t seem to be broken up about the news, though. In fact, they’re taking to social media to show their support for another actor, Zooey Deschanel. That may seem like an out of left field choice, but it’s not totally without merit, as Deschanel actually has history with the franchise.

Since Evangeline is retiring I need Marvel to give us Zooey Deschanel as Wasp and then make her the important character that she should be in the MCU pic.twitter.com/JDvOhQq9TG — Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) June 4, 2024

While writing the first Avengers movie, Joss Whedon was looking to add some classic heroes to his lineup. One of them was Wasp, and he was eyeing the 500 Days of Summer star for the role. Obviously, that didn’t come to pass, but fans now believe the powers that be Marvel Studios have a second chance to land Deschanel.

Marvel Studios has yet to address Lilly’s decision, and it’s possible that she does return whenever Wasp is needed to fight the next Big Bad. However, it’s always fun to speculate, and fans seem to be really passionate about Deschanel and her ability to continue the story of a pretty underutilized character.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy