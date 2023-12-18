MCU Star Jonathan Majors Found Guilty of Assault & Harassment

Jonathan Majors, who plays Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment.

News of the verdict, which was delivered on Dec. 18, 2023 in New York, comes from The Hollywood Reporter. The jury reportedly spent four hours deliberating the verdict over the course of three days. In terms of the other charges against him — there were four in total — Majors was found not guilty of two charges: intentional assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree. Majors did not testify during the trial.

Sentencing for the actor will take place on Feb. 6, 2024. He faces up to a year in prison.

In March, Majors was charged with assault and harassment stemming from an alleged altercation with Grace Jabbari, his ex-partner. Following a struggle over Majors’ phone in a car, Jabbari was found unconscious on March 25 with a laceration behind her ear as well as a fractured finger, among other injuries. Majors and his lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, denied all wrongdoing. Still, the aftermath saw Majors being dropped by his talent manager.

The prosecution introduced several pieces of evidence during the trial, including text messages from Majors, which they alleged showed a pattern of abuse. “They will ask you questions, and as I don’t think you actually protect us, it could lead to an investigation even if you do lie and they suspect something,” Majors wrote in one text message in September 2022.

Also known for his roles in such projects as Lovecraft Country, Majors debuted as Kang the Conqueror in Disney+’s Loki Season 1. The villain was set to become the big bad of the Multiverse Saga of the MCU. It’s unclear at this time just what this guilty verdict will mean for those plans.

At the time of writing, Majors, Jabbari, and the State of New York have not commented publicly on the verdict.