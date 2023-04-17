Media Molecule Co-Founder Exits Following End of Dreams Support

Media Molecule, the studio behind PlayStation classics like LittleBigPlanet, Tearaway, and Dreams, is losing co-founder and creative director Mark Healey. Healey announced the news on Twitter, sharing fond memories of his time at the studio. He doesn’t specifically explain what he’ll be doing next, but there is good news: He’ll be making a game.

(1/4) So, after SEVENTEEN incredible years of co-birthing and building Media Molecule – I have decided it is time for me to fly the nest – set sail and chart a new course – today is my last day at MM. pic.twitter.com/Z5tORKEr74 — Marcos (@marcoshealey) April 17, 2023

Media Molecule addressed the exit of Mark Healey with a message from studio director Siobhan Reddy. It’s a loving letter that sends Healey off with well wishes.

“We have many great memories making games with Mark — his passion for sharing creativity, his encouragement to always choose the original path, and his love of a jam have strongly influenced Media Molecule in many brilliant ways,” said Reddy.

Healey helped start Media Molecule in 2006. His departure caps off a 17-year run at the studio, but it also comes only a week after the studio announced it would end support for its creative game development platform, Dreams. With a major studio lead on his way out and the developer’s flagship title coming to an end, one has to wonder if everything is all right at the PlayStation studio.

Reddy did, however, take the time to address concerns in its post: “Whilst the recent changing shape of the team is undeniably a moment, our team of Molecules are ready to take up the baton. In Dreams, we will be releasing the server migration, the wonderful Tren, and will continue curation and community support.”

The studio also reminds players that work on its next mysterious title is already underway, though it’s too early to share anything about it. It might be some time before we hear about what Media Molecule has up its sleeve, but with projects like the LittleBigPlanet series, the endlessly imaginative Dreams, and more under its belt, it’s clear the studio is more than just one person. Look forward to hearing about what Healey and his former co-workers have in store for the future as we wait patiently for updates.